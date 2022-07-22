RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in New Hampshire is about to start more than three years after the 2019 crash that devastated the region’s close-knit biker community and exposed flaws in state driver record keeping.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday in the trial of Volodymr Zhukovskyy, whose truck and empty flatbed trailer in tow collided with the motorcyclists on U.S. Route 2.

In addition to the deaths, several bikers were injured.

The 26-year-old driver pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct and driving under the influence.