Judge: Truck driver’s Miranda rights not violated

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., stands during his arraignment in district court in Springfield, Mass. Zhukovskyy, is charged in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a fiery June 21 collision on a rural highway in Randolph, N.H. A trial is scheduled for November 2020. A defense motion seeking a bail hearing, filed Friday, March 27, 2020 and made public Tuesday, March 31, said the state recently disclosed a report from an independent accident reconstruction firm, which shows the state police initial assessment “was deeply flawed.” (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File)

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A judge has ruled against a request by a pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists to leave some statements made to police out of his upcoming trial.

Attorneys for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy said their client indicated during a police interview last June that he wasn’t able to continue the interview, and that the continuation of questioning was a violation of his Miranda rights.

His lawyer said police halted the interview briefly before continuing to question Zhukovskyy about drug use and his actions the day of the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph.

Prosecutors argued Zhukovskyy’s comment was ambiguous.

The judge concluded Zhukovskyy’s Miranda rights were not violated. Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide.