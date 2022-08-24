(WPRI) — A Coventry man had to be rescued after injuring his leg while hiking in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Michael Haley, 61, was working his way down a steep section of Edmands Path at the time.

Haley’s wife tried to help him splint the injured leg so he could continue on, according to authorities, but she quickly realized he couldn’t and decided to call for help.

The rescue team located Haley a couple of hours later and fitted him with a leg brace. Rescuers helped Haley continue down the trail for nearly an hour before deciding to carry him the rest of the way, according to authorities.

Once they reached the trailhead on Mount Clinton Road, authorities said Haley opted to forgo an ambulance and chose to seek medical treatment on his own.