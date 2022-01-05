Father of missing New Hampshire girl arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WPRI) — The father of a New Hampshire girl who has been missing for more than two years was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for a second-degree assault charge connected to a 2019 incident involving his daughter Harmony, who was 5 years old at the time.

Police say Montgomery also faces a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He’s expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Harmony was last seen in October 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until last week. A $33,000 reward is being offered in the case, and anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call or text (603) 203-6060.