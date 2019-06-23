East Providence man, Lakeville couple among victims in deadly New Hampshire crash

RANDOLPH, NH (WPRI) –Authorities in New Hampshire have released the names of the seven people killed after a truck collided with a group of motorcyclists.
They are identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62, Albert Mazza, 49, Desma Oakes, 42, Aaron Perry, 45, all of New Hampshire, Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, and Daniel Pereira, age 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island.
The victims were members of the Jarheads MC, a motorcycle club for Marines and their spouses.
New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened Friday when a pickup truck pulling a trailer collided with the riders on a rural highway in Randolph, New Hampshire.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The state attorney general’s office said all the victims died from blunt force trauma.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the families of the victims. As of Sunday afternoon, it had already raised more than $250,000.