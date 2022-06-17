SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WPRI) — New Hampshire State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from their grandmother’s home in Somersworth.

Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8, were last seen at the home on Colonial Village Park Thursday night, according to police.

Stock photo of a 2009 Honda Civic

The children may have been taken by their mother, Kaileigh Nichols, 32, who does not have custody of them, police said.

Nichols was last seen driving a gray 2009 Honda Civic with Maine registration 2827A (veteran license plate). She is described as being white with brown hair and eyes and stands five-foot-one.

She suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues, according to police.

The children may have been taken out of the home through a window, police added. Alaina’s phone was reportedly left on her bed.

Anyone with any information about the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact Somersworth police at (603) 692-3131.

Chance Wilson

Alaina Wilson

Kaileigh Nichols