NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WPRI) — A large fire tore through a popular hotel in North Conway, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort around 2:45 p.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor of the building.

Guests were seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping on the ground, the New Hampshire Fire Marshal said, including Paul Bevis and his girlfriend Meghan Beane.

The couple was staying on the third floor of the building’s south wing when they woke up to find their room full of smoke.

“Paul decided he was going to jump over the third-floor railing of the balcony and dropped down to the second floor,” Beane told Boston 25.

Bevis said he carried Beane’s 5-year-old son to safety and then went back in to save her.

“They wouldn’t let me run back in, but I pushed them out of my way so I wasn’t leaving my girlfriend in there,” Bevis explained.

“He screamed, you need to jump, and there was an officer down on the ground level on the grass and he screams, you need to jump now, and there was just this loud noise and I just jumped. I don’t know how he caught me because when I went over I didn’t go directly down,” Beane said. “I just dropped to get out of there before. I didn’t know what was exploding.”

Four people, including two firefighters, were transported to the hospital but are all expected to be OK.

The fire remains under investigation but officials have said there were no sprinklers in that section of the hotel. The North Conway fire chief says that part of the building was built before sprinkler requirements.

A spokesperson for the hotel said the resort will be closed for the foreseeable future.