CONCORD, N.H. (WPRI) — The United States Geological Survey says there was a 2.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in New Hampshire on Friday.

The earthquake happened around 11:15 p.m. near Concord.

The story continues below the map.

According to the survey’s community intensity map, people reported feeling the earthquake in Massachusetts along the New Hampshire border, in Amherst and near Methuen too.

The survey says while earthquakes on the East Coast are less common than out West, they can be felt much more widely.

The survey says the most recent earthquake to hit New England and cause moderate damage happened in central New Hampshire back in 1940. The earthquake in 1940 had a magnitude of 5.6.