BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts child welfare authorities are pledging to improve communication and cooperation with their counterpart agencies in other New England states in response to the disappearance of a New Hampshire girl who was 5 when she went missing in 2019.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families said in a statement Monday that in light of the “tragic circumstances” in the Harmony Montgomery case, it is clear that the communication processes across state lines should be improved.

The agency said child welfare commissioners are in the early stages of developing an information-sharing agreement to improve communication and collaboration concerning cases that cross state lines.