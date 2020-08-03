National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in two New England states Sunday

SHARON, Conn. (WPRI) — Residents across Western Massachusetts and Connecticut may be dealing with cleanup after stormy weather brought in confirmed tornado reports by the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS officials said a tornado touched down in Sandisfield and Blandford, Mass., and one also tore through Litchfield Country, Conn.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

In Sharon, trees were ripped from the ground, down to the roots.

Paley’s Market, a local garden center, saw a lot of damage. Greenhouse roofs were torn off, bringing it down to just the metal.

Rick Alfano, who lives near the garden center, says the tornado was so loud, it sounded like a train coming by.

“The wind was out of control and then I just started seeing three falling down. And then right in my back yard, about seven or eight trees just got snapped off about 25 feet above the ground,” Alfano said.

Trees and utility wires were reported down, and power outages were also reported for a few hours.