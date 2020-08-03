National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in two New England states Sunday

New England

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHARON, Conn. (WPRI) — Residents across Western Massachusetts and Connecticut may be dealing with cleanup after stormy weather brought in confirmed tornado reports by the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS officials said a tornado touched down in Sandisfield and Blandford, Mass., and one also tore through Litchfield Country, Conn.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

In Sharon, trees were ripped from the ground, down to the roots.

Paley’s Market, a local garden center, saw a lot of damage. Greenhouse roofs were torn off, bringing it down to just the metal.

Rick Alfano, who lives near the garden center, says the tornado was so loud, it sounded like a train coming by.

“The wind was out of control and then I just started seeing three falling down. And then right in my back yard, about seven or eight trees just got snapped off about 25 feet above the ground,” Alfano said.

Trees and utility wires were reported down, and power outages were also reported for a few hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour