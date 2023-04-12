YARMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Family and friends are remembering Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon five years after he was killed while on duty.

Gannon and his K-9, Nero, were shot while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Barnstable, according to police. Nero survived and led to a state law allowing emergency medical treatment for police dogs.

Courtesy Yarmouth Police Department

On Facebook, the Yarmouth Police Department commended Gannon’s integrity, calm demeanor and pragmatic approach.

“He was a man of high moral character and left a legacy of doing the right thing when no one is looking; integrity. He never sought recognition or reward but acted as if his actions were reward enough,” the post continued. “The loss of our brother, co-worker, and friend is one that never gets easier, and on this day, it is especially difficult.”

The police department also shared the following statement from the Gannon family:

“On this fifth anniversary of Sean’s untimely death, may we take this opportunity to thank the thousands of people who continue to keep his memory and legacy alive through the countless memorials, letters, honors and ultimately, the gift of friendship to our family. Moreover, the good that continues to emerge from such a grievous loss not only to our family but to the community that Sean served with distinction reveals the innate goodness of people that goes beyond the pale. The qualities of compassion, generosity, self-sacrifice, a strong work ethic and basic decency that define Sean to his core continue to emerge that preserve not only his memory but bring a light of hope into a dark world. Sean shone his light in his all too brief life. Now we can best remember him by doing the same.”

“As Sean’s widow Dara has previously stated, “No gesture of kindness is too small. Without seeking attention for himself, Sean acted on his principles and led by example.” We can do likewise. In this fifth anniversary of Sean’s death we can best honor Sean’s sacrifice and legacy by our care for one another and for the greater good in the world.”

“To you all, our deepest thanks.”

“Sincerely, The Gannon Family.”