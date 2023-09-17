EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A World War I-era plane crashed near the American Heritage Museum in Massachusetts on Sunday, according to the Stow Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to the crash around 11 a.m. Sunday and found a Nieuport 28 upside down on its roof at the end of the runway.

Police say the pilot got out of the plane before first responders arrived and did not report any injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A preliminary investigation suggests the front landing gear failed, causing the plane to flip over on its roof, according to police.

Authorities say the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will further investigate the crash.