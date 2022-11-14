BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is rolling out wrong-way driver detectors on highways across the state.

Just like Rhode Island’s system, they will alert drivers and police if a car got on an interstate going the wrong direction.

The $2.6 million pilot program will install the new system at 16 ramp locations, with the first being tested in Bernardston, Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster.

MassDOT says there will be overnight lane and ramp closures as crews work to install the systems. Signs and police will help people navigate the work zones and drivers should expect delays while work is going on.

The project is expected to be completed by the spring.