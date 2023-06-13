BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was killed while working at the former Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital Monday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Cruz said first responders rushed to the construction site following reports of a worker trapped underneath a Bobcat skid-steer loader.

The worker, identified by Cruz as 63-year-old Roger Porter, was found inside an 8-foot-deep foundation trench with the skid-skeer loader on top of him.

Cruz said Porter and another worker were in the process of leveling out gravel in the trench when the incident happened.

Porter, who worked for Stoughton-based LMA Services, was pronounced dead at the scene, and it took first responders several hours to remove him from the trench.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

Brockton Hospital has been closed since a massive fire destroyed the facility earlier this year.