BOSTON (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a forklift operator suffered life-threatening injuries at Logan International Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the man was in the loading dock outside Terminal C when a forklift overturned and fell on top of him.

The victim was rushed to Boston Medical Center in critical condition. Police said he works for a sub-contractor with JetBlue.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what happened, but investigators believe the forklift crashed into a “stationary structure” before overturning.