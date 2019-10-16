Breaking News
Weather Alert: A coastal storm is expected to approach our area later Wednesday night.

Worcester will not move date of Halloween this year

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The second-largest city in Massachusetts is sticking with the Oct. 31 date for Halloween celebrations this year.

The Worcester City Council made the decision Tuesday.

Councilor Matthew Walley was originally pushing to permanently change the holiday’s date to the last Saturday of October to avoid problems with midweek trick-or-treating.

On Tuesday, Walley acknowledged it is too late to make the change for this year because many Halloween events in the city have already been planned, but he would like to consider it for the future.

The Telegram & Gazette reports many city councilors appear to have no interest in changing Halloween’s date, including longtime Councilor-at-Large Konstantina Lukes, who said “let’s not rewrite history now.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Live Cams on WPRI.com