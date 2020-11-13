Worcester to honor firefighter who died saving crew from house fire 1 year ago

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Worcester Fire Department plans to hold a private ceremony Friday evening to remember a fallen firefighter who died in the line of duty one year ago.

Lt. Jason Menard, 39, died while battling a blaze in a three-family home on Stockholm Street last year.

Officials say Menard helped his crew find a way out to safety before flames cut off his escape route.

The ceremony is set to be held at 4 p.m. and will be closed to the public, but can be watched here.

“Lt. Menard, a true leader to his brothers and sisters at WFD,” the fire department wrote on Twitter. “Time may pass, but the impact of his sacrifice lives on within our department and the community we serve.”

Menard was married with three children.