WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 18-year-old wanted for last week’s deadly shooting at Worcester State University was arrested in New York Thursday morning, according to officials.

Kevin Rodriguez was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

On Oct. 28, Worcester State University campus police responded to the parking garage around 2:30 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Police say 19-year-old Randy Armando Melendez Jr., of Southbridge, died and the second victim, a 21-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say neither the victims nor the suspects were students of the university.

The shooting remains under investigation.