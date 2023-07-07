WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — A man barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester on Friday for 13 hours after shooting two of his family members and then firing at officers as they tried to arrest him, according to police.

Investigators said the family members managed to get away and were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the responding officers were struck.

Police were called before 9 a.m. Friday and were trying to take the man into custody when “…he fired rounds at the officers, thankfully not striking any of them,” according to Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha.

“At that point he ran back into the house,” Murtha said.

Murtha said officers spent hours trying to coax the 21-year-old safely out of the home with the help of hostage negotiators and a mental health clinician.

The man was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. His name has not yet been released and it’s unclear what charges he will be facing.