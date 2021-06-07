Worcester police support fallen officer’s son at little league game

SOUTHBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Members of the Worcester Police Department cheered on Jovan Familia at his little league baseball game Sunday, just two days after his father’s death.

Jovan’s father, Officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia, was one of five police officers who jumped into a Worcester pond Friday afternoon when three children were struggling in the water.

Two children were rescued, but Familia, 38, died while trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who also died.

Though mourning the loss of his father, Jovan still wanted to be there for his team in the playoffs, like his father would have wanted.

The fallen officer was known to come to all of his son’s baseball games, even recently leaving the overnight shift and changing to a day shift so he could attend.

Since Familia couldn’t be there for his son on Sunday, his Worcester police brothers and sisters made sure to take his place in the stands.

“As his brothers, we’re not going anywhere. You know, we’re still going to help out,” one officer said.

“The love that he had for his son, we would talk every night about it,” Worcester Police officer Jonathan Daige recalled.

Jovan’s Elite Little League Team, the U-12 Runbirds, ended up winning 6-4 and adnvanced in the playoffs.

The City of Worcester announced calling hours for Familia will be held Wednesday at St. John’s Church from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with funeral services scheduled for Thursday morning.