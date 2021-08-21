Police locate missing 4-day-old infant in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Worcester have located the 4-day-old infant who was allegedly taken from her mother without permission.

The infant had been last seen around 9:30 a.m. with a 19-year-old woman in the area of Southbridge and Cambridge streets, according to police.

Police confirmed the infant was found safe around 12:30 p.m.

“We would like to thank the public for their help with this investigation,” police posted on Twitter. “We appreciate everyone’s effort to assist us. During these incidents when time is crucial, assistance from the public can be a huge factor in ensuring a safe outcome.”

