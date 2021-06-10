Worcester police officer to be laid to rest

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police officers from across the country are headed to Worcester Thursday morning to say goodbye to a fallen hero.

Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia died in the line of duty Friday trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy, identified by family as Troy Love, who also drowned in Green Hill Pond.

Thousands of brothers and sisters in blue paid their respects to Familia Wednesday during a wake at St. John’s Catholic Church. Thousands more, including officers from Providence, Cranston, and Woonsocket, will be in the city for Familia’s funeral.

“His name was fitting, you know. ‘Familia’ which translates to family. He was a family man. His kids were his world. He worked hard for them, made sure that they had the proper resources and support that they needed. He was exactly the kind of father I strive to be,” Anthony Ortiz said.

The 38-year-old officer had served with Worcester police for five years and leaves behind his wife Jennifer, and two children Jayla and Jovan.

The funeral mass begins at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Worcester.

