Worcester man dies on flight home from India, tests negative for COVID-19

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A Worcester man died Friday while flying home from India, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 59-year-old man, whom police have not identified, went into cardiac arrest around 12:30 p.m. After learning of the situation, police said troopers, firefighters and first responders gathered at the plane’s gate at Logan International Airport to await its arrival.

The plane arrived just before 3 p.m. Police said once all other passengers exited the aircraft, first responders determined the passenger had died.

During the initial investigation, police learned the man had traveled from Boston to Chennai, India, on March 4 and had a layover in Dubai prior to his return flight.

Police also learned the man did not have any pre-existing medical conditions, however, he had been sick with gastrointestinal problems for several days prior to and including the day of his death.

Since the man had traveled out of the country, police said the medical examiner tested him post-mortem for COVID-19, however, the results came back negative.