WARREN, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash between a tractor-trailer and a Subaru Outback.

Police said they responded to the crash, which happened on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

An initial investigation suggests that the Subaru was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit the tractor-trailer, according to police. Police also said the Subaru was wedged beneath the trailer and caught fire.

The driver of the Subaru, 29-year-old Christian Sherrow of Worcester, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.