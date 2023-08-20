WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Worcester man was arrested Friday and charged with unarmed robbery and larceny over $1,200.

Police say that at 4:22 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 507 Main Street for a report of a robbery at a Santander Bank. When police arrived on scene, they learned a man had entered the bank, said that it was a robbery, and loudly demanded money.

A photo was taken of the suspect and sent to the police department, who identified him as 35-year-old Christopher Grannis of King Street.

Police say they then searched in an alley across the street from the bank and found a jacket matching the one Grannis was wearing in the photo. A police K-9 was then brought in to track Grannis, who was found in a nearby alley. Police say he was in a recessed area about 15 feet below where the police were standing.

Grannis was then asked to surrender, but he refused and threatened to shoot the officers and their K-9, according to police. The Worcester Fire Department then assisted with a ladder, and officers were able to go down and arrest Grannis.

Grannis is now facing multiple charges, including unarmed robbery and larceny of over $1,200.