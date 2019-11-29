Worcester firefighter released from hospital

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Worcester firefighter is home after recovering from serious injuries he suffered in a tragic house fire earlier this month.

Chris Pace was released Tuesday from UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since November 13.

The 26-year-old escaped the four-alarm fire on Stockholm Street through a third-floor window thanks to the heroic actions of Lt. Jason Menard. He suffered multiple broken ribs, fractures and third degree burns.

Lt. Menard also helped a probationary firefighter get out of the burning building, but was unable to escape himself. Pace’s family said they’re forever grateful to Lt. Menard for his brave sacrifice.

“Without him, Chris would not be here,” Tiffany Hansmar, Pace’s sister-in-law said. “He would not be here with his son, with my sister who is expecting her second, so it’s hard.”