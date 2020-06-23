Worcester Columbus statue splashed with red paint

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Massachusetts has been splashed with red paint and defaced with the word “genocide.”

Police said surveillance video showed two men vandalizing the monument at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and running away. Officers recovered a bucket of red paint, a bag and spray paint from the scene.

City workers started cleaning the statue later in the morning.

No arrests were announced. It was the second time this month that a statue of the Italian explorer in the state has been vandalized amid nationwide racial injustice protests.

Boston’s Columbus statue was recently beheaded, and three people, including a Pawtucket teacher, attempted to vandalize the Columbus statue in Providence.