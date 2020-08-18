WooSox unveil new jerseys, caps for 2021 season

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Worcester Red Sox have unveiled the new uniforms and hats the team will be wearing for the 2021 season.

At an event Monday afternoon, Polar Park construction workers along with four former MLB stars ─ Steve Lyons, Lenny DiNardo, Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd and Ryan O’Rourke ─ showed off nine jerseys and seven hats.

Colors include white, red, blue and gray. The lettering remains the same Red Sox style, but some include a heart shaped “W.”

“We look forward with eager anticipation to the proud name of Worcester adorning our jerseys both at home and on the road,” WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg said. “Just imagine: from Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester down to Norfolk, Charlotte, and Georgia, and into such Midwest cities as Columbus, Louisville, and Indianapolis, the city’s name will become a presence throughout the Americana of America.”

