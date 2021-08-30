Woosox 2022 season schedule includes 72 home games, additional opponents

Seats at Polar Park, Worcester Red Sox’s Triple-A baseball stadium, are seen with heart logos, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Worcester, Mass., where preparations are ongoing for the club’s opening day in May. The city of Worcester is known as the “Heart of the Commonwealth,” because of its proximity to the center of Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Worcester Red Sox have officially released their 2022 schedule, which includes an expanded 144-game slate.

The schedule includes 72 home games at Polar Park, which is up from 65 home games last season.

The WooSox begin their season April 5 in Jacksonville, Florida against the Jumbo Shrimp for a six-game series. This season’s home opener is scheduled for April 12 and is against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The team will be playing five additional teams this season, after only playing teams in their own division last year. Those teams include the Jumbo Shrimp, Norfolk Tides, Durham Bulls, Toledo Mud Hens and Charlotte Knights.

“We are excited to have such iconic Minor League teams such as the Durham Bulls, Toledo Mud Hens, and Charlotte Knights visit Worcester next season,” WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg said. “Whether we first learned of them in ‘Bull Durham,’ on ‘M*A*S*H,’ or simply in the agate of the sports pages, these teams and their fans give our city more opportunities to welcome visitors and show our pride, our history and our resurgence.”

The WooSox will meet their division rivals regularly, a total of 24 times each, as well as the IronPigs and Rochester 18 times each. The WooSox are not slated to face the other 10 teams in Triple-A East in 2022.

In addition, season ticket holders will be able to begin the renewal process for the upcoming season and will have the option to extend it through 2025.

Those who extend their tickets through 2025 will be able to purchase their tickets at 2021 prices, however, anyone who chooses a shorter term will have to pay the yearly increase.

“We have said all along that affordable prices are essential in Minor League Baseball,” Steinberg said. “This offer allows us to continue to protect our families, particularly those who are making the longest commitment to us.”

The renewal process begins Sept. 15 and the deadline to renew is Nov. 19. The WooSox will be reaching out to current season ticket holders directly.

“We are grateful for the wonderful, warm welcome we have received in Worcester, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to this new jewel in the ‘Heart of the Heart’ of the Commonwealth for years to come,” Steinberg continued.