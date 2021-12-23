Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty

Inyoung You arrives at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Prosecutors say You sent her boyfriend Alexander Urtula more than 47,000 text messages in the last two months of their relationship, including many urging him to “go kill yourself.” (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Inyoung You on Thursday received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation and was barred by a judge from profiting from her case in any way.

The sentence means You can avoid time behind bars if she adheres to all the terms of her probation.

Prosecutors say You sent Alexander Urtula, of New Jersey, thousands of messages in the last two months of their relationship, including many urging him to “go kill yourself.”

Urtula died in May 2019.