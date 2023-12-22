NORWOOD, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman was shot after pointing a gun at officers in a Norwood parking lot Friday afternoon, according to police.

Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said officers rushed to the Planet Self Storage on Morse Street upon receiving a 911 call from an employee.

The employee told the dispatcher a woman had walked into the business and began arguing with him. She then pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot him.

Brooks said officers found the woman walking through the parking lot holding the gun to her head. The officers spent nearly an hour trying to convince her to drop the gun and surrender, he added.

“The officers held their fire,” Brooks said. “They kept trying to de-escalate the situation.”

The woman pointed the gun at the officers several times, according to Brooks.

“She alternated between holding [the gun] to her head and pointing it at the officers,” he explained.

Brooks said it wasn’t until she began walking toward them that an officer shot her once in her abdomen.

Officers immediately rendered first aid to the woman, who was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment. The severity of her injury is unknown at this time, but Brooks confirmed that she is still alive.

“We hope that she’s going to be OK,” Brooks said. “[The officers] clearly did not want to open fire, but it would’ve been justified if they had fired earlier than they did.”

Brooks said no officers were shot and the investigation is ongoing.

The woman has not yet been identified, but Brooks said she had recently moved to Norwood.