Woman killed in single-car crash in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) — A 23-year-old Stoughton woman has died after a crash on Route 25 in Bourne Thursday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to reports of a vehicle that went off the road on Rt. 25 eastbound near Exit 3 around 3:15 p.m.

The driver, identified as Cassandra Williams, was rushed to Tobey Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was the only one in the car at the time of the crash, state police said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Williams was driving when, for reasons still under investigation, she drove off the right side of the roadway before crashing.

Troopers were assisted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Bourne Fire and EMS, and Wareham EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.