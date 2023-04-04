WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Monday night in West Bridgewater.

State police say around 9:30 p.m., a 2008 Scion tC was driving northbound on Route 24 when it changed lanes and hit a Honda Accord, forcing it into the median and concrete barrier before coming to a stop.

The Scion fled the scene and a short time later, a Ford Maverick crashed into the back of the Honda, causing it to burst into flames.

State police say the driver of the Honda, identified as Erpharo Gilbert, 46, of Raynham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old Brockton man, was not injured.

All lanes of Route 24 were closed for four hours but have since reopened.

Troopers are still working to locate the Scion and its driver.