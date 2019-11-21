Live Now
WATCH 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Woman charged in boyfriend’s suicide faces arraignment

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend to take his life faces arraignment.

A spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney says 21-year-old Inyoung You is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Suffolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors say You sent Alexander Urtula, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, more than 47,000 text messages in the last two months of the relationship, including many urging him to “go kill yourself.”

Urtula died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

Earlier this week You, through a public relations firm, released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula and alerted Urtula’s brother in the moments before his death.

When You was indicted in October, prosecutors said she was in South Korea.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com