Woman, 2 children found dead on sidewalk near Boston garage

BOSTON (WPRI) — A woman and two children have been found dead on a sidewalk near a Boston parking garage.

The identities of the victims, as well as the relationship of the woman to the children, has not yet been determined.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the children appeared to be under age 5.

News video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors wide open, parked on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station.

Gross said there were two car seats in the vehicle.