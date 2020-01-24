1  of  2
Witnesses: Holy Cross coach turned into oncoming traffic

by: The Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Witnesses say the driver in the crash that resulted in the death of a Massachusetts college student turned left into oncoming traffic before the fatal collision.

The Boston Globe reports 55-year-old Patrick Diggins, the coach of the Holy Cross rowing team, allegedly blurted out a prayer for the traffic light to have been green moments after last week’s horrific crash in Florida that injured 13 people and killed Holy Cross rower Grace Rett.

Witnesses from the scene told police that Diggins had turned left on a green light and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The crash remains under investigation by Florida authorities. 

