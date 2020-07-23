Whitey Bulger’s girlfriend completes prison sentence

FILE – This pair of file, June 23, 2011, booking photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Catherine Greig, left, and James “Whitey” Bulger, who were captured the previous day in Santa Monica, Calif. Greig, 69, Bulger’s longtime girlfriend, had her electronic monitoring bracelet removed Thursday, July 23, 2020, after completing her federal prison sentence for helping Bulger elude authorities. Bulger was beaten to death in October 2018 by inmates while serving a life sentence for 11 murders at a West Virginia prison. He was 89. (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The longtime girlfriend of late Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has completed her federal prison sentence and moved in with her twin sister.

WBZ-TV reports that federal agents removed Catherine Greig’s electronic monitoring bracelet Thursday.

The 69-year-old Greig spent the last year of her sentence living under home confinement with Bulger’s relatives in the suburb of Hingham.

Greig’s attorney told The Boston Globe he is happy that she is now free.

Greig joined Bulger on the run in 1995 shortly after he fled Boston to evade a federal racketeering indictment.

The couple was captured in 2011 in California. Bulger was killed in prison in 2018.