Whitey Bulger’s family: Prison system did not protect him

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (AP) — Family members of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for failing to protect Bulger, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison.

The family filed the lawsuit on Oct. 30, two years after Bulger was transferred to United States Penitentiary, Hazelton, and killed.

They are also suing 30 unnamed employees of the prison system.

Bulger was a crime boss in Boston and an informant for the FBI.

The lawsuit alleges the prison system knew 89-year-old Bulger was considered a “snitch” and that the prison was violent.

The Bureau of Federal Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

