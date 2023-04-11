BOSTON (WPRI) — It’s been nearly 10 years since terrorist bombings were carried out near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three and injuring hundreds more.

Since then, the case against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has made its way through a federal appeals court, but the fight for the 29-year-old to evade the death sentence is far from over.

Tsarnaev remains behind bars at USP Florence ADMAX, a supermax security prison in Florence, Colorado. Online federal prison records show that his release date is still classified as “death sentence.”

However, a moratorium on federal executions has been in place since 2021, while the Department of Justice reviews its policies and procedures.

Below are some highlights of how law enforcement captured Tsarnaev and how the case has progressed:

April 15, 2013 Two suspects detonate two pressure cooker bombs packed with shrapnel near the Boston Marathon finish line.

April 18, 2013 FBI releases surveillance images of the bombing suspects. Officer Sean Collier of the MIT Police Department is killed by the bombers while sitting in his police vehicle. The suspects carjack a victim and hold them captive for about an hour as they flee throughout the area. The carjacking victim is able to escape.

April 19, 2013 Once police found the vehicle, Tamerlan Tsarnaev shoots at police while Dzhokhar Tsarnaev throws explosive devices at officers in Watertown. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev escapes in the vehicle, running over Tamerlan Tsarnaev in the process, who later dies from his injuries. A Watertown resident discovers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat parked in his yard. Tsarnaev surrenders after a nearly two-hour standoff and is now under arrest.

April 22, 2013 Tsarnaev is arraigned at his hospital bedside.

July 10, 2013 Tsarnaev pleads not guilty to 30 federal charges.

January 30, 2014 Prosecutors announce they will seek the death penalty against Tsarnaev for his role in using weapons of mass destruction at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

January 5, 2015 Tsarnaev’s trial begins.

April 8, 2015 A jury finds Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 charges.

May 15, 2015 21-year-old Tsarnaev is sentenced to death.

July 18, 2015 Tsarnaev is placed in a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

December 27, 2018 Tsarnaev’s attorneys appeal his death sentence, saying he did not receive a fair trial.

July 31, 2020 An appeals court vacates Tsarnaev’s death sentence and rules he should be given a new penalty trial, noting a judge did not sufficiently question jurors about their exposure to news coverage of the bombing. The ruling still says he will remain in federal prison for the rest of his life.

July 1, 2021 Attorney General Merrick Garland issues a memorandum imposing a moratorium on federal executions while a review of the Justice Department’s policies and procedures is pending.

March 4, 2022 The U.S. Supreme Court upholds Tsarnaev’s death sentence in a 6-3 ruling, citing evidence and jury selection issues.

January 10, 2023 Tsarnaev’s attorneys once again request his death sentence be vacated during a federal appeals court hearing over juror misconduct claims.

