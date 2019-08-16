What you need to know about Massachusetts’ tax-free weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This weekend, shoppers will be able to save money on purchases in Massachusetts during the state’s tax-free weekend.

The tax-free holiday will run Saturday through Sunday. Right now, the sales tax in Massachusetts is 6.25% of the purchase or rental price (Notably, Rhode Island has a 7% tax).

But not everything is tax-free. There are restrictions when it comes to what qualifies and what doesn’t qualify for tax-free purchases.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, all items must be purchased for personal use only, meaning any corporations or businesses making purchases will still be taxed. Not all items will qualify for tax-free purchases either.

Below is a list of items that will not be included in the tax-free weekend:

Meals (new legislation excludes)

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500

For purchases of a single item above $2,500, the whole amount is taxable, but NOT the amount that exceeds $2,500.

This includes one exception.

Clothing purchases less than $175 will be tax-exempt, but if a clothing purchase exceeds that amount, the excess will be taxed. For the tax-free holiday weekend, if an item of clothing exceeds $2,500, the first $175 is not subject to being taxed.

Those looking to complete their tax-free holiday shopping from their home via internet sales are in luck. The Massachusetts Department of Revenue lists online purchases as part of the tax-free holiday.

Any eligible item purchased over the internet during the tax-free holiday will qualify for the sales tax exemption. No sales tax will be due on the purchase even if the delivery of the item occurs after the weekend is over.

