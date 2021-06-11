Whale rescuers free humpback from fishing gear entanglement

FILE – In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale breaches the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team holds its meeting in Providence, R.I., beginning Tuesday, April 23, 2019, seeking solutions to save one of the rarest species of marine mammals, numbering about 400. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A three-day effort to free a humpback whale from entanglement in fishing gear ended in success this week.

The Center for Coastal Studies said Thursday that the whale, a mature female named Valley, was first spotted Monday by a whale watch boat northeast of Provincetown.

The center’s entanglement response team found that the whale had a heavy line lodged in its mouth, but could not free it.

Then on Wednesday the whale was spotted in waters outside Boston Harbor, where it had become anchored to the sea floor.

Rescuers using a hook-shaped knife at the end of a 30-foot pole freed the whale, which swam away.