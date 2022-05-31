NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Westerly man charged in a crash that injured nine people has been ordered held without bail, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan O’Farrell, 32, is accused of swerving and crashing his SUV into five oncoming motorcycles on Route 10 in Northfield on Sunday afternoon.

Prosecutors said nine people, including five motorcyclists and four passengers, were injured. Eight of the victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

O’Farrell was deemed dangerous by a judge Tuesday after prosecutors stated he had been driving without a license. He also had two children in his car at the time, both of which were not injured in the crash.

“He should not have been driving,” Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Bucci told the court, adding that incarcerating him would be the only way to ensure he doesn’t get back behind the wheel.

Bucci said one of the children told O’Farrell he was “driving erratically” moments prior to the crash.

O’Farrell pleaded not guilty to nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, seven counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment, among other violations.

His next court date is scheduled for June 29.