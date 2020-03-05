West Warwick priest remains in critical condition after Lynnway crash

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A few days after being involved in a violent crash on the Lynnway, Father Richard Bucci of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick remains in critical condition, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday.

Bucci, 72, was behind the wheel of a sedan Tuesday afternoon when authorities said his car veered off the road and hit both a tree and a pole. The force of the crash tore away the passenger side of his vehicle.

UPDATE Victim in this crash, a 72-year-old man from Rhode Island, remains in critical condition. Collision reconstruction process is ongoing. https://t.co/pqeESUn1Hp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 5, 2020

The priest is in a medically-induced coma at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass. His condition, according to sources, is considered “touch-and-go.”

In January, Bucci made national headlines declaring he would deny Holy Communion to lawmakers who supported a pro-choice bill ─ saying it was the teaching of the Catholic Church.

Defending the stance, Bucci made an inflammatory analogy, saying pedophilia isn’t as bad as abortion, because no one dies from sexual abuse. After backlash, where critics said he was minimizing the toll of childhood sexual abuse, Bucci clarified that he meant “every child who is aborted dies, whereas a person who is abused can be vindicated.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. Massachusetts State Police said the collision reconstruction process is ongoing.