West Springfield enacts mask mandate as Big E fair opens

BOSTON (AP) — The Board of Health in West Springfield has approved an indoor mask mandate that takes effect the same day as a large agricultural fair opens in town.

The mask mandate starts Friday. That’s the first day of The Big E, a more than 100-year-old multistate fair that typically attracts about 1.6 million visitors over its 17-day run.

Last year’s fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he’s waiting to hear more details about President Joe Biden’s proposal to require employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.