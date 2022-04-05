ANDOVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A West Greenwich man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning in Andover, Massachusetts.

State Police responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on I-495 northbound just before 1:30 a.m. found the man on the roadway.

The man was initially conscious and told troopers he had run out of fuel. His vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane a short distance away from where he was struck.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The crash remains under investigation.