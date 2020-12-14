‘We’re really excited’: 1st doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Mass.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — In Massachusetts, the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Boston Medical Center Monday morning.

Other hospitals in the state expect to receive shipments on Tuesday and they said they’re not wasting any time when the vaccine does arrive.

Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is hours away from administering its first vaccinations. Chief of Emergency Services Dr. Brian Patel said they plan to begin giving the shots on Wednesday.

“We’re really excited,” Patel said. “It’s a big, momentous occasion for Massachusetts and the country.”

According to Patel, the hospital will receive 975 doses and administer 125 per day.

“We have set up an online scheduling program, so the link goes out to the departments that are prioritized as high-risk,” he said.

“We are setting up multiple vaccination stations so multiple people can be vaccinated simultaneously,” Patel added. “We are doing them about 15 minutes apart to allow for a 15-minute post-monitoring period.”

Related: Health care workers first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in RI »

Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center said they are getting their shipment Tuesday, and will begin giving their 1,095 doses Thursday.

In Bristol County, Southcoast Hospitals Group said they are expecting the vaccine Tuesday, with vaccinations beginning Wednesday. Vice President of Operations Tonya Johnson said they are doing a vaccination rehearsal Tuesday.

“Make sure all the processes are accurately documented, that the handling is appropriate,” Johnson said. “Our goal is no dose wasted ever. These are valuable, valuable commodities.”