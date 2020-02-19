Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Wendy’s to pay $400K to resolve child labor law allegations

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Wendy's sign_327095

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say fast-food chain Wendy’s has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve allegations that it violated child labor laws at dozens of restaurants in the state.

The state attorney general’s office said Tuesday it began investigating after a minor employed at a Wendy’s in Worcester complained that teenagers were working too late and too many hours.

Wendy’s provided records to investigators who found the restaurant was violating two child labor laws by allowing 16- and 17-year old employees to work past 10 p.m. and more than nine hours per day.

Wendy’s has since changed its scheduling procedures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com