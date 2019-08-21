Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Threat of Strong to Severe Storms Late Today Through Evening

Well, that stinks: Officer helps stuck skunk – but gets sprayed

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — No good deed goes unpunished.

A police officer in Cambridge, Mass., is going viral for trying to help a skunk that got its head stuck in a cup of yogurt Monday morning.

It was around 6:30 a.m., the police department said on Facebook, when Officer McGinty ventured forth to try and free the animal.

In the video posted by the department, one officer recorded the rescue efforts while McGinty gingerly tried to grab the cup without startling the skunk.

“While we are happy to report that the skunk was freed and uninjured, Officer McGinty’s good deed led to a stinky punishment (and multiple showers),” the department’s post said.

One lucky skunk; and one unlucky officer…..

One lucky skunk – and one unlucky officer….. Yesterday morning around 6:30a, our Officers responded to a concern regarding a skunk at the Danehy Dog Park walking around in circles with a yogurt cup reportedly stuck on its head. With the skunk clearly in distress, Officer McGinty heroically stepped up and attempted to successfully pull off the cup without any consequences. While we are happy to report that the skunk was freed and uninjured, Officer McGinty’s good deed led to a stinky punishment (and multiple showers). Special shout out to our fleet maintenance crew too, as they had to tackle the deskunking of Officer McGinty’s vehicle.

Posted by Cambridge Police Department on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams