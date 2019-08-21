Well, that stinks: Officer helps stuck skunk – but gets sprayed

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — No good deed goes unpunished.

A police officer in Cambridge, Mass., is going viral for trying to help a skunk that got its head stuck in a cup of yogurt Monday morning.

It was around 6:30 a.m., the police department said on Facebook, when Officer McGinty ventured forth to try and free the animal.

In the video posted by the department, one officer recorded the rescue efforts while McGinty gingerly tried to grab the cup without startling the skunk.

“While we are happy to report that the skunk was freed and uninjured, Officer McGinty’s good deed led to a stinky punishment (and multiple showers),” the department’s post said.