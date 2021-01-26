‘We are in dire economic circumstances’: Markey calls for monthly $2K checks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey recently called for $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of the pandemic and for three months after it is over to eligible Americans.

In an interview with 12 News at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian, Markey claimed this is not an outrageous idea.

“We are in dire economic circumstances,” Markey said. “From my perspective, we have to do everything we can to ensure that families get the help they need until this pandemic is in our review mirror.”

Watch the full interview with Senator Ed Markey in the video above.

Markey is also on the Senate Commerce Committee who held the confirmation hearing of Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo Tuesday.

“I think it’s going to be great for us,” Markey said. “I’m very, very enthusiastic about her taking this job.”

Markey said he’s excited for a New Englander to be secretary of commerce.

“I think she is going to be a great secretary of commerce,” Markey said. “I think we should be able to process her through very quickly.”

When it comes to Massachusetts’ vaccine rollout, Markey said he is hopeful the Biden administration will fix the issues with supplies that the state is facing.

