BOSTON, Mass. (WRPI) — A water main break flooded streets in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Following the break, the Boston Fire Department sent crew members and a high-water rescue vehicle to help check houses for residents who needed to be evacuated.

High water rescue vehicle responds to Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning (Boston Fire Department) Crew members search houses for residents who need to be evacuated (Boston Fire Department)

There’s no word yet on what caused the water main break or if anyone was hurt.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said it will have crews on scene throughout the day to make repairs to the water main.